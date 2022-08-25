Commissioners approve $186.1 million budget for 2023

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners adopted on Thursday, Aug. 18, a general fund budget for 2023 that includes an increase to boost salaries of first responders.
County Manager Kevin Tanner presented the $186.1 million budget, which is about a 13.4% increase from 2022’s budget.
He said the Fiscal Year 2023 budget contemplates a 4% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, and funding for 25 new full-time employees.
The budget assumes an unchanged millage rate, a net tax digest growth of 13.45% and forecasted real and personal property tax revenue increase of 19.7% with a 97% property tax collection rate.
Tanner spoke about employee raises, focusing on first responders such as firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and 911 dispatchers.
He said that “all of our neighbors, those that we compete with” have increased their first responders’ pay, so the 2023 budget proposed a 16% increase to keep in line with surrounding municipalities and to “keep the highest quality staff … keeping our community safe.”
The fire fund is separate and is proposed at $38,796,369 for 2023, which is a 19.64% increase from the 2022 adopted fire fund of $32,426,794.
Other revenues for the fire fund and capital/contingency expenditures are proposed to increase over 100%, which Tanner explained at a previous meeting in July is the result of “pulling some dollars out of [the fire fund’s] balance … to move it into the budget to help build … [the new] Fire Station No. 15 and also the training facility they’re going to be working on.”
At the meeting on Thursday, Fire Chief Barry Head thanked commissioners for considering the proposed budget.
“As you know, there’s a work-force shortage in all industries and all locations currently,” he said. “The incentives and pay increases as proposed will go a long way in helping us recruit and retain our staff and continue to be able to provide the services that our citizens have become accustomed to.”
Also during the meeting, a group of residents voiced their opposition against Forsyth County’s usage of Dominion voting machines.
After the second public comment session, County Attorney Ken Jarrard informed the board that Forsyth County “is not the only jurisdiction where requests of that kind have been made.”
“Other requests have been made in other counties as well by … citizens in good faith who are just frustrated with what they believe are concerns with respect to the integrity of our election process,” he said.
He said he would be providing the board with “some analysis” regarding the board’s power on this subject, and once reviewed by the board, could be available to the public.