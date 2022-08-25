Commissioners approve $186.1 million budget for 2023

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners adopted on Thursday, Aug. 18, a general fund budget for 2023 that includes an increase to boost salaries of first responders.



County Manager Kevin Tanner presented the $186.1 million budget, which is about a 13.4% increase from 2022’s budget.

He said the Fiscal Year 2023 budget contemplates a 4% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, and funding for 25 new full-time employees.

The budget assumes an unchanged millage rate, a net tax digest growth of 13.45% and forecasted real and personal property tax revenue increase of 19.7% with a 97% property tax collection rate.

Tanner spoke about employee raises, focusing on first responders such as firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and 911 dispatchers.

He said that “all of our neighbors, those that we compete with” have increased their first responders’ pay, so the 2023 budget proposed a 16% increase to keep in line with surrounding municipalities and to “keep the highest quality staff … keeping our community safe.”



