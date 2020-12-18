Commissioners approve QuikTrip on McGinnis Ferry

The Board of Commissioners met virtually for its regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, due to rising COVID-19 concerns.

During the meeting, commissioners approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow QuikTrip to build a store with gas pumps on 4000 and 4010 McGinnis Ferry Road, east of Ga. 400. The motion for approval was unanimous with Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills absent.

The CPU for QuikTrip was discussed in a prior meeting between the Planning Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 17. District 2 Planning Commissioner Stacy Guy presented the proposal.

“I think [the gas station] will be a good fit,” Guy said. “QT’s been a good citizen locally, and they build an attractive product.”

Guy said the building will meet the South Forsyth commercial standards of attractiveness, including a pleasing exterior and a façade landscape strip to match surrounding areas. The landscape strip will consist of a small piece of landscaping around the foundation of the building.

During the BOC meeting, District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown voiced his excitement for the project.

“This is going to be a really nice QuikTrip … a really nice-looking one,” Brown said, adding that it is in a prime location; away from residential areas but close to Ga. 400.

“When I’ve worked with QuikTrip in my district,” said District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent, “I’ve found them to be very professional and easy to work with. They’re great people.”

Commissioners approved the CPU to build the store that will be almost 5,000 square feet with gas pumps and 50 parking spaces.