Commissioners approve request for funeral home in south Forsyth after hearing concerns from residents

Those opposed



About a dozen residents spoke at the meeting during public comments, and each person had a reason why they felt the application should be denied.

Dozens of residents met at the Sharon Forks Library on Dec. 11 to discuss speaking strategies and plan their protest before Thursday’s meeting.

Prashanth Veerabomma, president of the HOA of Lakepoint, said on Thursday that he was “representing all members of [the] Lakepoint community” in his comments.

He said the development was “not in the interests of home values of the residents that belong to the nearby subdivisions,” expressing concerns that the proposed funeral home could affect housing evaluations and that neighborhoods might shift from “high-value neighborhoods to abandoned homes.”

Veerabomma said that the location of the proposed funeral home was “out of place” for the context and nature of the minority groups that lived around the property.

“The proposed development will result in relocating of the minority citizens, and that will hurt the diversity of the Forsyth County constituents,” Veerabomma said.

Prathima Nidumolu, a real estate agent and resident of Stone Bridge, expressed concerns about home values dropping as well.

“In my personal experience as a real estate agent, I have buyers inquiring about the new funeral home coming up right next to our subdivision,” Midumolu said. “They don’t want to buy homes in our neighborhood.”

Nidumolu said that she had asked her clients if they would hypothetically purchase a home next to a funeral home right now, “given how hard the real estate market is and the houses in short supply.”

“They said they would rather pay higher rent living in an apartment than buy a house next to a funeral home,” Midumolu said. “If this is the sentiment expressed in a hard real estate market, imagine what it would be when the market goes down.”

Uma Arun, a mother of two and resident of Lakepoint, spoke “on behalf of several hundreds of moms [and] grand-moms around the property.”

Arun said that after hearing about the proposal for a funeral home her children started to “feel worried about living next to dead bodies and graveyards,” and she said the topic of death was “depressing and stressful” for young kids.

“Whatever kids think about death is very different from celebration of life,” Arun said. “…Kids see death as death, and not as a celebration. For them, all death means tears, sorrow and grief.

“I think it is too much to expect out of [these] younger kids to handle such situations when all they need to think about at this age is to study and play,” she said.

Arun’s daughter, Arkita Arun, spoke during the meeting, saying that during COVID-19, many children in the neighborhood played together outside in backyards and neighborhood greenspace areas.

The middle-schooler said that with the funeral home seated so close, the kids might be nervous to play outside, and she asked commissioners not to “take away our playtime.”

