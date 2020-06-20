Commissioners approve tentative 2021 millage rate

Forsyth County Commissioners took a step this week in approving the 2021 budget, which has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and response.

At a regular meeting on Friday, commissioners got a preliminary look at the 2021 budget and voted to approve a tentative millage rate for 2021 of 7.896 mills, broken down by the following:

4.731 mills for maintenance and operating millage rate;

2.175 mills for the fire district rate;

0.93 mills for the general obligation bond rate.

The new millage rate comes down from 7.936 mills in 2020 due to a reduction in the bond rate.

The millage rate is the formula that calculates property taxes. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value, which is 40 percent of the actual market value. The total millage rate is made up of the county’s rate and the school system’s rate, which was 19.718 mills in 2019 and 2020.

“Our [finance] committee, we’ve met several times. [District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper, District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown] and myself are on it, and from the outset, we’ve been very conservative,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills. “We’ve really tried and staff has worked with us to try to get it because we’re afraid of what this would mean and what the sales tax would do. Out county is faring far better than statewide on sales tax.”

Dave Gruen, the county’s chief financial officer, said April’s sales tax collections were down 3.28% compared to the previous year. Other counties around metro Atlanta were seeing an 11% reduction, Gruen said.

Cooper credited county employees for also doing their part to reduce the budget in an uncertain year.

“We have gone through this budget with a fine-toothed comb, and whenever staff came in, departments came in, so often they themselves were offering cuts in their budget,” she said.