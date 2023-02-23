Commissioners ask delegation to vote on two pieces of legislation

Forsyth County Commissioners gave their opinions on two items to be considered by state lawmakers at a recent meeting.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, commissioners voted unanimously to urge members of Forsyth County’s legislative delegation at the Georgia General Assembly to oppose legislation on build-to-rent communities in the state and to take the first steps for tax allocation districts in the county.

Build-to-rent

For the build-to-rent legislation, commissioners said they were opposed to Senate Bill 188, which would prohibit local governments in Georgia from restricting those developments.

“It is being bandied about in the form of SB 188,” said County Attorney Ken Jarrard, “and this would be a resolution where we would stand, as a board of commissioners, in opposition to SB 188 and in further opposition to any act of the General Assembly that we believe unnecessarily and, candidly, improperly encroaches into our home rule ability to make land use decisions for our citizens where I believe both the Georgia Constitution and common sense put those decisions squarely in the lap of the board of commissioners.”

Commissioners approved the motion with language that they would also be opposed to parts of SB 188 being reused in other bills.

“That’s what's scary, in saying we oppose SB 188, all of a sudden, that bill might not make it out of committee, but that language might make it into another bill,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills.