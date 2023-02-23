Commissioners ask delegation to vote on two pieces of legislation

Forsyth County Commissioners gave their opinions on two items to be considered by state lawmakers at a recent meeting.
At a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, commissioners voted unanimously to urge members of Forsyth County’s legislative delegation at the Georgia General Assembly to oppose legislation on build-to-rent communities in the state and to take the first steps for tax allocation districts in the county.
Build-to-rent
For the build-to-rent legislation, commissioners said they were opposed to Senate Bill 188, which would prohibit local governments in Georgia from restricting those developments.
“It is being bandied about in the form of SB 188,” said County Attorney Ken Jarrard, “and this would be a resolution where we would stand, as a board of commissioners, in opposition to SB 188 and in further opposition to any act of the General Assembly that we believe unnecessarily and, candidly, improperly encroaches into our home rule ability to make land use decisions for our citizens where I believe both the Georgia Constitution and common sense put those decisions squarely in the lap of the board of commissioners.”
Commissioners approved the motion with language that they would also be opposed to parts of SB 188 being reused in other bills.
“That’s what's scary, in saying we oppose SB 188, all of a sudden, that bill might not make it out of committee, but that language might make it into another bill,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills.
Tax allocation districts
Commissioners also voted to ask lawmakers to support legislation that would allow for tax allocation districts in Forsyth County, which would need to be approved by lawmakers and voted on by Forsyth County residents to become a reality.
“What would happen is under the Georgia Constitution, should a local act be developed by the General Assembly that would vest in us those powers, we have to have a successful referendum, in other words, people would have to vote those powers in, but once we have them, we would then have those redevelopment powers under Georgia law to include the availability of a tax allocation district.”
Jarrard said the districts designate a geographic area for development or redevelopment and can use future tax dollars to pay for improvements.
“Then what happens is as that tax base or the tax load for that area begins to increase because of the investment, we can basically issue debt that is paid back by the incremental increase in value on the assessments on those properties as a means of financing those debt obligations,” he said.
James McCoy, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, said the districts have been discussed for “a number of years.”
“It is an economic development tool that communities that surround us have, and we do not,” McCoy said. “It is something that will, certainly on some key, large, projects and… once the referendum passes, [commissioners] will have control over where they are, how they operate.”
The current Georgia legislative session ends on March 29.