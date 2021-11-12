Commissioners discuss adding county-wide chair position, more representation for residents

Forsyth County has been growing and changing in population, development and soon, commissioners might call for a possible shift in county government.

At a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of creating a sole chairman position.

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson brought the idea to the board and said the role would likely be a county-wide elected role that would act alongside the district commissioners as a complement.

“My vision for this role is still a part-time role, but it would take on many of the administrative responsibilities [and] most of the things that are unique to the chairmanship and separate those out from the district responsibilities,” Semanson said.

Semanson said that, according to her vision, the role would likely handle external relationships between the county and the region or state, assist district commissioners with projects, run meetings and be a possible tiebreaker for votes.

“In the event … if there were to be a tie, we would not have to wait until a new board member was seated to resolve that issue,” Semanson said. “[The role] would function somewhat similar to what some of the cities around here do with their city councils and their mayors.”

“I think that this allows people to have a better focus on their individual roles, it de-politicizes the role … and it allows the people to have a voice,” she said. “It allows the people to determine who they want to be that individual who’s representing the county, who is keeping … the train moving and who’s going to have the ability to have the contemplation [and] the wisdom … to break those ties when necessary.”

Semanson also thought that the creation of the position might “alleviate a lot of the tension” between board members when it is time to elect a chairperson each year.

Currently, board members elect a district commissioner between themselves to serve as both a district commissioner and chairman each year. During the work session, commissioners acknowledged that the decisions can be “contentious.”

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said that he “probably [agreed]” with what Semanson was proposing, but he was concerned about the possibility of the chair role being able to “undermine any district or any district commissioner.”

Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills echoed the concern, asking how the board might handle someone in the role that might favor one district over another or consider the district that they live in before the county as a whole.

Semanson said that she envisioned the position to be “a different role” from the current role of chair in that it could not make policies; the only administrative business the position would have would be the presiding over official meetings.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said that some of the duties of the chairman right now include presiding over meetings, calling the meetings to order at the scheduled hours, determining that a quorum is present and serving as a representative at state and regional events. He said that the duties are currently “fairly granular” and “focused on the meeting itself.”

In 2016, Mills said that there was a straw poll sent out on the Republican ballot with a similar query.

According to Mills, the straw poll asked residents if they would be in favor of transitioning to having four district commissioners with a county-wide chairperson. She said that only 16% of registered voters responded, and Jarrard said he recalled the vote being split 60 percent to 40 percent with most voters in favor of the idea.