Commissioners end state of emergency in Forsyth County

While the state of emergency for Georgia continues, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to rescind Forsyth County’s COVID-19 Pandemic Resolution.



At a work session on Tuesday, May 10, commissioners voted to terminate the resolution that had been in place since March 2020.

According to County Attorney Ken Jarrard, the board declared a state of emergency on March 18, 2020 and passed a resolution the following day on March 19, 2020.

The board made “various modifications of the resolution as the pandemic dragged on,” including benefits to businesses such as the alcohol to-go allowance, the possibility for virtual board meetings and remote bid openings.

“The primary objective of the county in these resolutions was to benefit our constituents and neighbors and our businesses as they struggled with the new environment that was created by COVID-19,” Jarrard said. “Basically, anything that we could dig into our toolbox to allow businesses and the community to be able to function.”

While Jarrard noted that Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of emergency continues, he said that it has transitioned into ““more of an economic emergency as opposed to a pandemic-related emergency directly.”



