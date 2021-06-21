Commissioners hear second round of public feedback on short-term rental ordinance

Possible new rules for short-term rentals were discussed at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners' meeting on Thursday, June 17.

A second public hearing was held for the short-term rental ordinance at the regular meeting before commissioners decided to bring the ordinance back to the work session on Tuesday, June 22 where board members can “hash out” any concerns.

County staff took into consideration the comments made by the board and public during the last public hearing and presented the ordinance with some revisions.

As presented by Molly Esswein, representing County Attorney Ken Jarrard’s office, the ordinance requires that a third party must inspect each home for safety and health standards, such as checking septic tanks and smoke detectors.

Esswein also said that the issuances of citations and magistrate court appearances would trigger certain punishments for property owners like warnings, suspensions or revocations of licenses.

“[This ordinance] very similarly mirrors what we do for [alcohol licenses] but it provides for a little bit more oversight than simple land-use regulations do in the UDC,” Esswein said.

Jamie Mertz, president of 400 North Association of Realtors, took issue with multiple regulations in the proposed ordinance, including administrative fees, record-keeping and code requirements.

Mertz said that it was “unnecessary” for a property owner to be required to pay $50 to notify county staff of a change in local contact person.

“This process should be as simple and easy as possible for the property owners to comply,” Mertz said.

Frankie Elliot, one of the meeting’s speakers, agreed that having to pay an administrative fee was “inherently unfair” and that the added cost of a conditional-use permit, renewal fee, license fee and administrative fee was too much.

Mertz also took issue with the record-keeping that the county was proposing. According to the proposed ordinance, the county would require information and records of each homeowner and tenant for up to three years.

Lee McGuire, a Realtor, said that the record-keeping requirement was “way over the top.”

“That seems a little strange to me — for somebody that’s been in a house for maybe a weekend,” McGuire said. “I just think it’s an overreach.”

Mertz said that the county did not need to know the information of the homeowner, the tenant or the tenant’s vehicle, and that such a requirement “violates… privacy.”

Regarding code inspections, Mertz said that they “should not be required for short-term rentals” because keeping buildings in line with the International Residential Code was not required for other properties and lodging establishments.



