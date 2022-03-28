Commissioners object to ‘legally deficient’ annexation request on Bald Ridge Marina Road

After coming before the board for a third time, Forsyth County Commissioners objected to an annexation request of more than 50 acres from the county to the city of Cumming during a work session on Tuesday, March 22.

The land in question is made up of two parcels on Bald Ridge Marina Road, directly east of the Costco across Bald Ridge Acres Drive.

The annexation request for a development known as Gateway to Lanier has been brought before the board twice and withdrawn both times following objection letters from the county.

At a work session on March 8, commissioners voted to postpone the decision to send a letter of objection until March 22.

In the period between the work sessions, Molly Esswein of Jarrard & Davis, the law firm that represents Forsyth County government, said that the applicant changed part of the annexation application.

Esswein said that she received an email a few days before the March 22 work session stating that the developer wanted to change the commercial outparcel zoning from highway business (HB) to neighborhood shopping district (NS).

Other aspects of the application remained the same as the plan presented on March 8, such as the request for 183 single-family lots with a proposed density of 3.5 units per acre, 12.3 acres of open space and 1.62 acres of commercial development.

According to the city of Cumming’s code, highway business district is “intended to provide suitable areas for those business and commercial uses which primarily serve the public traveling by automobile, and which benefit from direct access to state highways.”

The code also states that “HB districts are generally designed so that the automobile has precedence over the pedestrian” and that “due to the adopted policy of encouraging more pedestrian-friendly development in a city …, rezoning to the HB district is strongly discouraged.”

The neighborhood shopping district, according to the city’s code, is “intended to provide areas for limited, small-scale commercial uses of a convenience nature serving nearby residential neighborhoods as opposed to a regional market.”

The NS district provides “pedestrian-friendly retail districts” and does not “permit or accommodate automotive uses or other types of more intensive highway business activities.”

According to Esswein, the county’s comprehensive plan considers NS an appropriate zoning for this area in the Lanier Character Area inside the Lake Lanier/Mary Alice Community Node.

However, Esswein said that the county’s comprehensive plan would only contemplate the county’s NS zoning, not the city’s as there are some “discrepancies” between the two.

“When you get down to it, there’s going to be a few uses in the city’s code that are going to be permitted either by right or with a CUP that in our code, it’s either outright prohibited or where it’s permitted in the city, we would require a CUP,” Esswein said. “So, theirs is a little bit broader than ours.”

During discussion, District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper stood firm in her stance on the annexation request.

“It’s crazy,” Cooper said. “It’s crazy what they’re asking here.”

Addressing Gateway to Lanier’s sudden change in its application, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said that “based upon the fact that the applicant verbally attempted to change what is going on the property is suggestive that … this is not just a meaningless exercise to them; that they are attempting to move this forward.”