Commissioners OK neighborhood on Kelly Mill Road

A new neighborhood, two event spaces and a church expansion were approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Each item was approved with a 5-0 vote from commissioners after being previously discussed by members of the planning board and holding public hearings.

Kelly Mill neighborhood

Applicant Kelly Mill Consultants Corporation requested to rezone 61.02 acres to single-family residential district (Res-3) from agricultural district (A1) and single-family residential restricted district (R2R) for 87 residential lots with a density of 1.43 units per acre.

During the planning board meeting in January, planning board members recommended approval for this item with District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat opposed, 4-1.

At the meeting on Thursday, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent asked residents to look at the proposed conditions for the rezoning request because he wanted to “absolutely make sure that this is [the] conditions everybody’s agreed on.”

“I don’t want us to miss anything after all this time has passed,” Levent said.

Levent said that part of the subdivision will include single family residential district (Res-2), specifically the portion on the north side of Kelly Mill Road.

Kristen Marsella and Jim Fuerst, residents of the subdivision that will abut the neighborhood, were in favor of the request and presented conditions.

Marsella said she was in “full support of this application as long as it matches the words that are written in the conditions….”

Levent made a motion to approve the rezoning request with the presented conditions, along with a condition stating that the developer would need to work with the adjacent property owners if the proposed fence line met any hardships due to terrain.

The motion was approved.

“This has come a long, long ways,” Levent said. “A year in the making.”