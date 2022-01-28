Commissioners OK new district map, rescind previous proposal following heated meetings

Details of work session on Tuesday, Jan. 25



County Attorney Ken Jarrard addressed the board during the work session on Tuesday, Jan. 25, presenting commissioners with the possibility of sending a letter to state delegation to consider a revised district map.

According to the U.S. Constitution, a population recount must be done every 10 years and lines must be redrawn according to the U.S. Census. Criteria is then provided by local delegation for maps based on population and communities of interest.

Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney said the new proposal was drawn with certain parameters in mind.

“The criteria we were provided [by the local delegation] was to have two districts in the north and to have a minimum of three districts within the city limits and at least two districts east to west,” Kenney said. “And then the final criteria was to keep communities of interest together where possible.”

All districts must also be drawn to have populations with 1% of each other.

If approved, the city of Cumming, which currently lies entirely in District 1 would then be part of Districts 1, 2, 5 and 4.

During discussion, there was debate among commission members about the current proposal and the one from October.

District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said she was “not pleased with what we voted on in the past,” referencing the Oct. 12 work session.

“I regret that vote, quite frankly,” Cooper said.

During the meeting on Tuesday, John said that he “[shared] Commissioner Cooper’s sentiments.”

“I think that was a blind spot for me as well,” John said. “I didn’t fully understand or appreciate the process, so when it was brought to our attention that there might be alternate methods or means to … accomplish redistricting, then I genuinely was curious.”

John said he was looking at “what’s the future of Forsyth County” over the next 10 years and how to “protect our residents over the long-term.”

Mills said that she’d had “a ton of citizens reach out to” her asking to be “made abreast of what happened historically, what we discussed or talked about before [in October].”

Mills asked board chairman and John if she could play a portion of the meeting from October to “refresh our memory.”

“I think it’s very pertinent to what we’re about to discuss,” Mills said.

John instead asked Mills to summarize the video rather than play it because he wasn’t “sure if the video [was] going to add anything substantive to the conversation.”

Mills said she recalled that other commissioners “liked the map, they … thought it was a good clean map, that there was no gerrymandering done on the map.”

According to FCN coverage of the work session in October, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said they were “OK with this map,” and Semanson said she liked that every commissioner would “have skin in the game when it comes to [Ga. 400].”

On Tuesday, Mills, who said through the meetings she preferred the first proposal to the one that was eventually approved, said she was concerned with the transparency of the issue, saying she felt “really sorry for our citizens.”

“For the most part I feel like we are all about transparency,” Mills said. “And that we have, as a board, have always stood for [transparency]. We’ll have an extra public hearing … when in doubt, and we like to engage people to be a part of the system instead of shutting them out.”

Mills recognized that considering and approving district maps was a state process and had a specific timeframe that the board must follow but said that she believed the process should have “started earlier.”

“If this process had started earlier, if it had started when we sent the maps in October, we could have had public hearings or we could have had town hall meetings or we could have had public comment,” she said.

