Commissioners OK potential land swap for Polo Fields, 57 acres from Denmark Park

Discussion and decision

Before discussion, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent, who represents the area, said that the commissioners were “all handcuffed here” when it came to a decision.

“I can’t stand that we’re all getting pitted against each other over this,” Levent said. “I wish that [we] had $7.5 million extra in the coffer. Yes, the county could use both pieces of land in the future, there’s no doubt in our mind …. We asked staff to look into our capital funds, and [the money] is just not there to hold both of them. We would love nothing more than keep both parks and not create this controversy between everybody.”

Levent explained that, if the land swap is approved and funded, the 23 acres left of the proposed Denmark Park plans will still be available to be developed into the park and could include pickleball courts.

“The front part of Denmark Park will still sit there,” Levent said. “In the county plans that we spent the $13,000 on, that’s still part of that design that we paid for, and in that front design is where the pickleball courts are still going to be. … We’re not eliminating [the] ability to have the pickleball courts there.”

Levent asked County Manager Kevin Tanner if there was any way the county could find the money to purchase the Polo Fields without selling part of Denmark Park.

“Mr. Commissioner, if you were asking me to find half a million dollars, we could probably make that happen,” Tanner said. “But, looking for $7.5 million … the only way to accomplish that, it would require us putting off or not doing other projects that are currently underway in other parks, other locations.

“We have a lot of needs, unfortunately. No matter how wealthy a county is, there’s never enough to do everything that everyone would like to have happen.”

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson added that the board previously bought the land for Denmark Park with the intention of developing it.

However, she said there was an understanding that at the time of purchase, there “was no funding available to develop that park.”

“We realize that land is a very finite resource, and we are competing with development interests to pick up land,” Semanson said.

Semanson said the reasoning behind purchasing the land was so that the county could “strategically … lock down” the land with the hopes of development in the future.

“That was the case with [Denmark Park],” Semanson said. “When that proposal was brought to us … it was determined that we were going to landbank that.”

During discussion, County Attorney Ken Jarrard explained that with the acquisition contract, the county will not own the Polo Fields immediately.

“The acquisition contract anticipates a 90-day due diligence period,” he said.

During this time, the county will be able to “carefully scrutinize the land to ensure it will serve our purposes.”

“There will be no closing on the Polo Fields unless the county is able to sell the discussed portion of the Denmark property for a price of no less than $7.5 million,” Jarrard said.

He explained that if the Denmark property is not sold, funding is not provided and the contract is not amended by June 6 of this year, the contract will be forfeit.

Commissioners voted to approve an acquisitions contract between the county and the owners of Polo Fields for a price of $7.5 million.

To “get the Denmark property ready for auction,” commissioners also approved initiating a county-sponsored rezoning of the land to Res3. This rezoning will have a public hearing to be announced at a later date.

Following the rezoning decision in the future, the county will then run legal ads announcing that anyone can bid on the Denmark property, as also approved by commissioners at the meeting.