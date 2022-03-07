Commissioners OK purchase of Polo Fields, save Denmark Park from potential development

Land at the Polo Fields will continue to be used for youth soccer after Forsyth County Commissioners voted to approve removing the sale of Denmark Park in a purchasing agreement with the owners of the Polo Fields at a regular meeting on Thursday, March 3.
The board also voted to rescind approval for rezoning 57 acres of land previously planned for the proposed Denmark Park to single-family residential district (Res-3) and to authorize the sale of the land for possible bids from developers.
All votes were approved with a unanimous vote, 5-0.
The original plan
During the board’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, some residents spoke in favor and some in opposition of the land swap between the Polo Fields and Denmark Park.
During the February meeting, commissioners voted to approve an acquisitions contract between the county and the owners of the Polo Fields that was “contingent upon” acquiring funding for no less than $7.5 million, to initiate a county-sponsored rezoning of 57 acres of the land previously planned for Denmark Park to single-family residential district (Res3) and to authorize the sale of the land for possible bids from developers.
Currently, the Polo Fields is being used by the United Futbol Academy, one of the top youth soccer clubs in Georgia, and it has about six soccer fields on the land.
Land for Denmark Park was purchased in March 2018 and included 57 acres on Windy Hill Drive from Kay Veal and 23 acres on Mullinax Road from Mullinax Road, LLC and Jay Land. The total purchase of the parcels of land was over about $8 million.
One resident in favor of the land swap, Brian Yearwood from the Forsyth County Board of Parks and Recreation, said that it was “all about the kids.”
“That’s all any of us care out. Adult softball is great, but we’re here for youth sports and to do what we can to support youth sports,” Yearwood said.
Emily Kaminski, who was opposed to the land swap, read a statement from Kay Veal, the original owner of the Denmark Park property, who said she was “adamantly opposed to the proposed land swap.”
“I sold my farmland to be used as a park,” Veal said in the statement. “I turned down much larger offers so this land could be a park. My late husband did not want houses on that land, and I don’t either.
“We wanted to do something nice for our area, and now instead, I get to feel duped if the county goes forward with the land swap,” she said.
How it changed
After the meeting on Thursday, March 3, County Manager Kevin Tanner explained that while the county did not budget to include the purchase of additional land for parks this year, commissioners asked him a “couple of weeks ago” to investigate if the county’s financials would allow purchasing the Polo Fields without having to sell land from Denmark Park.
He said that each spring, an audit on all the county finances is done and that they have “some preliminary numbers” totaling around $30 million from rollover funds.
“Our staff has done an excellent job of being very conservative in their spending over the last couple of years, especially in [2019 and 2020] and really, even into this year with [COVID-19],” Tanner said during last week’s meeting.
He said that originally, the county was going to take the funds planned for construction of an administration building on the planned county campus project on Freedom Parkway.
After looking at the fund balance, Tanner said that he and the finance department concluded that there was enough to transfer money from the new administration building and purchase the Polo Fields without a contingency that required the sale of property from Denmark Park.
During the March 3 meeting, District 4’s Cindy Jones Mills said she thought the board was “doing the right thing.”
“We would never find land back in a location as good as on a four-lane road by a school … with a library there [at Denmark],” Mills said. “I mean, it just … made no sense to me to do that [land swap] and to have to spend that money, so much more money, and still have the need for a park [at Denmark].”
With the new vote, commissioners approved a “straight sale” between the county and the owners of Polo Fields, effectively acquiring the land without any contingency as a county asset.
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said that, with the sale, additions or upgrades to the Polo Fields was not “on the immediate radar.”
“This is simply for the acquisition of the [Polo Fields] to continue using it in the manner that it’s being used and that any additional type of uses would have to come forward at a future time with funding and a proposed plan,” Semanson said. “But that’s not on the immediate radar right now.”
She said that there was “maybe [an] exception of making sure that bathrooms are accessible and … meet a county standard],” but that big improvements would come later.
With last week’s vote, commissioners also protected the 57 acres planned for Denmark Park from development, adding the parcel of land back to the overall 70-plus acres proposed for the park.