Commissioners OK purchase of Polo Fields, save Denmark Park from potential development

Land at the Polo Fields will continue to be used for youth soccer after Forsyth County Commissioners voted to approve removing the sale of Denmark Park in a purchasing agreement with the owners of the Polo Fields at a regular meeting on Thursday, March 3.

The board also voted to rescind approval for rezoning 57 acres of land previously planned for the proposed Denmark Park to single-family residential district (Res-3) and to authorize the sale of the land for possible bids from developers.

All votes were approved with a unanimous vote, 5-0.

The original plan

During the board’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, some residents spoke in favor and some in opposition of the land swap between the Polo Fields and Denmark Park.

During the February meeting, commissioners voted to approve an acquisitions contract between the county and the owners of the Polo Fields that was “contingent upon” acquiring funding for no less than $7.5 million, to initiate a county-sponsored rezoning of 57 acres of the land previously planned for Denmark Park to single-family residential district (Res3) and to authorize the sale of the land for possible bids from developers.

Currently, the Polo Fields is being used by the United Futbol Academy, one of the top youth soccer clubs in Georgia, and it has about six soccer fields on the land.

Land for Denmark Park was purchased in March 2018 and included 57 acres on Windy Hill Drive from Kay Veal and 23 acres on Mullinax Road from Mullinax Road, LLC and Jay Land. The total purchase of the parcels of land was over about $8 million.

One resident in favor of the land swap, Brian Yearwood from the Forsyth County Board of Parks and Recreation, said that it was “all about the kids.”

“That’s all any of us care out. Adult softball is great, but we’re here for youth sports and to do what we can to support youth sports,” Yearwood said.

Emily Kaminski, who was opposed to the land swap, read a statement from Kay Veal, the original owner of the Denmark Park property, who said she was “adamantly opposed to the proposed land swap.”

“I sold my farmland to be used as a park,” Veal said in the statement. “I turned down much larger offers so this land could be a park. My late husband did not want houses on that land, and I don’t either.

“We wanted to do something nice for our area, and now instead, I get to feel duped if the county goes forward with the land swap,” she said.