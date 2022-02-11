Commissioners OK septage receiving program, push forward with Greenleaf subdivision restoration

At a work session on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a septage receiving program at the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility, allowing septage from Forsyth County residences to be treated.

Commissioners also voted to approve a first amended memorandum of understanding between the Land Bank Authority to continue the process of cleaning up the Greenleaf subdivision.

Both items were approved with a unanimous vote, 5-0.

Septage receiving program

Barry Lucas, Department of Water and Sewer director, said that Forsyth County does not have a place for haulers to dispose of septage, and businesses have had to drive to counties like DeKalb to dispose of the waste.

“When haulers pump [the septage] out, there’s nowhere currently that the county has to dispose of it,” Lucas said. “So, this is a program to give them a place to dispose of it.”

Steve Ratzlaff, deputy director of the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer, said a septage receiving station was constructed at the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility in the latest capacity expansion as part of the new headworks facility.

Through the septage receiving program, only septage from Forsyth County residences would be allowed to be dumped at the facility and industrial wastes, fats, oils and grease are prohibited.

Any septage generated outside the county will not be accepted, and the total septage volume received daily will be monitored so that the amount does not “adversely impact the treatment process.”

An annual hauler registration would be required for businesses to participate in the program, and the fee for the registration will be $50.

A fee of $100 per 1,000 gallons of septage will also be applied to haulers participating in the program.

“This helps the guys that pump tanks,” District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said. “Not having to go to DeKalb County, it allows them to get back to customers up here sooner.”

The motion to approve the septage receiving program at the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility carried with a 5-0 vote.

