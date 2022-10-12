Commissioners regulate build-to-rent communities, approve UDC amendments

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has been no stranger to the topic of build-to-rent communities this year, and it returned to the meeting agenda on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a public hearing.

Commissioners heard from Molly Esswein, representing the County Attorney’s office, about possible amendments to the county’s unified development code regarding the communities.

All amendments to the six different chapters of the code were approved with a unanimous vote, 5-0.

The amendments focused on providing build-to-rent communities as a conditional use, meaning a developer would have to apply for a conditional-use permit along with any necessary rezoning or other permits.

In January, commissioners discussed regulating build-to-rent communities, deciding that a conditional-use permit would make sure that the communities start out on the right foot.

“This is really to make sure that we’re not having … our zonings circumvented … by creating straight-out-of-the-gate where we don’t allow multi-family apartment complexes; we have de facto apartment complexes with townhouse units or … other types of home stock,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson at the January meeting.

On Thursday, Esswein presented amendments that stated a conditional-use permit was required for 10% or more of units in major subdivisions and more than 50% of units in minor subdivisions intending to be rent-only. By definitions presented, a major subdivision would be comprised of more than seven residential units. A minor subdivision would be less than seven units.

Recipients of the conditional-use permit could be in any residential district or in places where senior housing is allowed, such as urban village, commercial business and office and institutional districts.

Master planned and mixed-use center districts would not be required to obtain a conditional-use permit as Esswein said a build-to-rent community would just be part of the master plan for those developments.

The conditional-use permit would also only be available for single-family detached products, excluding townhomes. Senior products, however, could be detached or attached units.

Following a planning commission meeting, Esswein said planning commissioners recommended including an on-site management company in major subdivisions, placing an office in a standalone building for residents’ needs and help.

Public hearing

During the public hearing, no one spoke in favor of these amendments.

Two speakers voiced their opposition to the amendments, Joe Santoro from the Council for Quality Growth in Atlanta and Garrett Wiley from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.

Santoro said it was important not to limit the types of housing in Forsyth County, as the metro-Atlanta population has grown and Atlanta cannot keep up with housing demands.

He said he did not want to limit the housing options that could match residents’ lifestyles and budgets, speaking to the limitation on single-family detached housing products unless for senior communities.

Santoro also did not agree with the on-site management company requirement, asking the board if they would consider a mobile option instead since an on-site office could cost developers money they could otherwise spend to provide more residential units.

Wiley seconded what Santoro said and hoped the two of them could work together with the commissioners on the language of the amendments.