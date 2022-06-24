Commissioners set county millage rate, upcoming public hearings

The millage rate for Forsyth County will likely remain the same in 2023.

At a work session on Tuesday, June 21, Forsyth County Commissioners voted to approve a tentative county millage rate of 7.896 mills – 4.791 mills for county maintenance and operations, 2.175 mills for the fire rate and .930 mills for the bond rate – for 2023, the same rate approved in 2022.

“The recommended millage rates for 2022 are unchanged from the 2021 year,” said Forsyth County Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk. “To determine the recommendation for the 2022 millage rate, the finance committee reviewed projected revenues and expenditures.”

The county’s millage rate is combined with the school system’s millage rate of 18.718 mills – made up of school maintenance and operations rate of 17.3 and school bond rate of 1.418 – means the total millage rate will is projected to be 26.614 mills, down from a total of 27.617 mills in 2021 and 2022.

One mill equals $1 for every $10,000 in assessed property value, which is 40 percent of the actual market value.

The overall millage rate and property values are used to determine owners’ property taxes.

Three public hearings for the county millage rate will be held at the Forsyth County Administration Building, located at 11 E. MainStreet, on Thursday, July 7 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

The rate is planned to be adopted at the commissioner’s regular meeting on Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The millage discussion came on the heels of annual property assessments recently being mailed to county residents, which were higher than in previous years.

County commissioners said while the assessments were going up, it didn’t mean the expenditures for the county would raise at the same rate.

“I think when we do take this to public hearing, it will be important for us to be able to roll through what the real changes are as far as our revenue and what we’re doing with what we have as far as service levels and those types of things so the community can better understand how we use their money and what the reality is,” District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said.



