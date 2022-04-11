Commissioners suspend applications for conservation subdivisions to re-write regulations

Following a conversation with planning commissioners and developers, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners placed a moratorium on the acceptance of rezoning applications for conservation subdivisions until May 5 at a regular meeting Thursday, April 7.

The moratorium is to help bridge the “divide between the purpose and intent [of conservation subdivisions] and the actual performance standards” as written in Chapter 19 of the county’s Unified Development Code.

“The purpose and intent is so different from the performance standards that it’s causing lots to back up against lots, they’re not liking the way the greenspace is being accounted for—being used,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said at a previous meeting. “But to the developers’ defense, they’re doing it by how the code is written.”

Background

At a work session on March 22, planning commissioners, developers and commissioners discussed the issues surrounding the current purpose and intent of conservation subdivisions and the performance standards being executed.

All parties could agree that conservation subdivisions were not meant to have greenspace “that means nothing,” such as small strips of greenspace surrounding a development. District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said that pocket parks matched with the purpose and intent more.

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson agreed, saying that creating “meaningful” greenspaces that the developed communities could enjoy was important, but stressed that the board needed to “be careful” with opening up regulations.

Representatives from Toll Brothers, a popular developer in the county, said there were “contradicting items that make it impossible to meet the [county’s] code [for conservation subdivisions] to begin with” and that there’s “confusion about the intent of the code” from the developers’ perspectives.

One representative asked if the purpose and intent of conservation subdivisions was to create an area of useable open space or to leave areas protected and undisturbed.

After hearing opinions from the planning board and developers, commissioners voted to send the issue back to the planning commission so that members of that board could identify the objectives of preservation and modify the county’s UDC to do so.