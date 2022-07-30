Commissioners take next step for T-SPLOST referendum

The county held a special called meeting with officials from the city of Cumming on Monday, July 11, to “allow the county’s legal counsel to deliver a proposed agreement for projects and distribution of funds from a proposed transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or T-SPLOST, which would have to be approved by voters in November’s election,” as previously reported by the Forsyth County News.



At the Forsyth County Commission work session on Tuesday, July 26, County Manager Kevin Tanner said he was instructed to meet with the city’s manager to come up with an intergovernmental agreement, or IGA, to present for commissioners’ consideration.

According to Tanner, the city of Cumming approved the IGA at a meeting on Monday, July 25.



