Commissioners talk water, sewer at latest work session

County commissioners voted at their Tuesday, Sept. 6, work session to approve the water and sewer department to apply for a grant, a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation and some bids and task orders to expand water treatment facilities in the county.

All items were approved with a unanimous 5-0 vote.

Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund

Commissioners authorized county staff to apply for a grant provided by Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office of Planning and Budget for drinking water projects on a time-sensitive basis not to exceed $19 million with a 20% required match of approximately $3.8 million.

The grant, the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, is provided “for drinking water capacity to support increased population” in different Georgia counties, according to the Office of Planning and Budget.

Barry Lucas, director of water and sewer in Forsyth County, said the grant would “add seven [million gallons per day] of capacity to the [Forsyth County Water Treatment] plant to meet future water demands.”

Lucas said any recipients of the grant would have until Oct. 1, 2026, to complete project construction.

The Forsyth County Water Treatment facility is located at 2255 Antioch Road in Cumming.

Memorandum of Understanding

The Memorandum of Understanding is between GDOT and Forsyth County “to include water and sewer infrastructure relocations within the contract of the Roadway Improvements Plan for the Ga. 400 Express Lanes,” said Lucas.

Under this new agreement, Lucas said the “selected contractor would be responsible for funding the cost of any adjustment of utilities in the construction.”

Utilities included would be domestic water mains, distribution lines and associated equipment, and sanitary sewer facilities and/or storm drainage systems.

According to GDOT, the project will construct express lanes in Fulton and Forsyth counties from the MARTA North Springs Station to McFarland Parkway.