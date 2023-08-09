Community compromises to get new Hindu temple approved by Board of Commissioners The design for the temple is not yet finalized. Two designs were presented to the Board of Commissioners. Image courtesy of Forsyth County Community engagement and negotiation has led to a resolution regarding a new Hindu temple in Forsyth County. Latest Should liquor stores face higher scrutiny before opening in Forsyth County? Is the City of Cumming planning to develop attainable workforce housing? Can Forsyth County voters halt the trend of rising property taxes? Why doesn’t the Forsyth County water plant have a generator?