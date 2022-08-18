Confusion with law enforcement leads to requests for annexation into the city

Two properties were annexed into the city at the Cumming City Council’s most recent meeting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the city council approved the annexation of two properties along Pilgrim Road by two 4-1 votes, with Councilman Christopher Light opposed to both.

The annexed properties, .99 acres at 1425 Pilgrim Road and 1.35 acres at 1435 Pilgrim Road, were approved after a pair of public hearings, though there were no speakers.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow said the owners requested the annexation after confusion from law enforcement as to whether the land was in the city of Cumming or Forsyth County.

“Both of these properties, I believe, are annexing for the same reason. I think they’ve had issues calling 911 and the [Forsyth County] sheriff’s deputy being dispatched and saying it’s not in the county, then then the city going down there and saying [it’s not] in the county. The city handled the call,” Brumbalow said. “Whatever happened worked out the way it should, but I welcome you into the city and our [Cumming Police Department] will be there to support you.”



