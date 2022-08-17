Congresswoman, local officials celebrate more than $1M in funding for local projects

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux was joined by local leaders on Tuesday to celebrate more than $1 million in federal funds coming to Forsyth County.



On Tuesday, Bourdeaux hosted a press conference at the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, 212 Webb Street, to announce funding for three community projects from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, a $1.5 billion omnibus spending bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

As part of the bill:

· $750,000 for Forsyth County School District’s Spark! early education program to provide family services, such as early learning, English language programs and transportation options to access education options;

· $90,000 for Forsyth County’s Insight Program to fund two additional substance abuse counselors for local schools;

· $235,000 was approved for Forsyth County’s Crisis Intervention Team for training on how to most effectively respond to those having a behavioral health crisis.

Bourdeaux said with Forsyth being one of the fastest-growing counties in the country “We want to make sure that our social services are keeping up with that kind of growth, and all of these help address that, making sure that people have substance abuse treatment, particularly our children”

“All of these things are things we need to build into our community, making sure that we’re supporting everybody so they can have access to opportunities, so that they can be all they can be,” she said.

Bourdeaux and other speakers said programming to address mental health or substance abuse early in life can prevent issues down the line.

During the ceremony, Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said as one of the state’s most affluent areas, the school system often is not eligible for grants that other systems receive.

“But, living in the most affluent community, we still have families and students in need. A number of our families live in poverty, about 15% in our community,” he said. “I realize, percentage-wise, that’s not a large percentage, but for our school system, that’s more than 7,000 kids that live in poverty, and we need to reach those families.



