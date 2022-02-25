Cooper announces she will not seek re-election for District 1 BOC seat

A Forsyth County Commissioner said in a statement she will not seek a second term in office due to ongoing health issues.

In a news release, Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said she would not run for a second term for the seat she has held since 2019 due to her ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.

“As many of you are aware, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year,” Cooper said in the statement. “I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of prayer and support you have given me as I battle this terrible disease. We are making progress, and the cancer seems to be responding to the treatment.

“At this time, I feel it is best to focus on my health and recovery. For this reason, I have decided to not run for re-election and qualify in this year’s Republican primary election.”