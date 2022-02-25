Cooper announces she will not seek re-election for District 1 BOC seat

A Forsyth County Commissioner said in a statement she will not seek a second term in office due to ongoing health issues.
In a news release, Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said she would not run for a second term for the seat she has held since 2019 due to her ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.
“As many of you are aware, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year,” Cooper said in the statement. “I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of prayer and support you have given me as I battle this terrible disease. We are making progress, and the cancer seems to be responding to the treatment.
“At this time, I feel it is best to focus on my health and recovery. For this reason, I have decided to not run for re-election and qualify in this year’s Republican primary election.”
In her statement, Cooper, who currently represents western Forsyth County and the city of Cumming, said when she ran, she had goals of casting a long-term vision, attracting high-tech commercial growth and being a voice for homeowners.
She said while not all of her goals were reached, “we accomplished a great deal.”
“Forsyth County will now have a new 21st-century county campus in District 1,” she said. “Through collaboration with the chamber and other stakeholders, commercial sewer access will now be available to enable thriving companies to relocate all across District 1.
“Lastly, we lead the effort to revamp the Conservation Zoning Category in our [unified development code] that enables the private sector to utilize the surroundings that increase property values with specific 21st-century guidelines which will decrease stormwater runoff and decrease the percent of impervious surface while maintaining the natural beauty of our county.”
Cooper said serving a commissioner “had been an honor of a lifetime and one I will cherish for years to come” and thanked her family, other county officials for District 1 and county employees for their efforts and support during her term.
In 2018, Cooper was elected to the District 1 seat, replacing longtime Commissioner Pete Amos, who did not seek re-election.
For 16 years, Cooper owned and operated Inside Additions Furniture and Home Accessories.
Cooper has held positions in several local groups, including first vice-chair and delegate for the Forsyth County Republican Party, delegate for Georgia Republican Party Convention, delegate for Georgia Ninth District Republican Party, president and director of the board of Civitan Club, president of Republican Women of Forsyth County and a board member for Georgia Federation of Republican Women.
She was selected for a double masters’ degree program for business and health administration by Georgia State University and completed her MBA at Kennesaw State University. She marketed and designed a patient tracking software system used in the health care industry before purchasing Inside Additions.
She is married to Dr. Scott Cooper, a neurologist with Northside Neurology and is the mother of three children and has four grandchildren who attend schools in Forsyth County.