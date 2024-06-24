By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Could a permanent roller coaster be built at the Cumming Fairgrounds? That's one idea of how to spend potential SPLOST funds
06242024SPLOST CITY
Cumming County Fair and Festival in 2023. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
The City of Cumming is planning to expand the Cumming Fairgrounds and open a new indoor recreation center if SPLOST is passed by Forsyth County voters this November.