The City of Cumming is planning to expand the Cumming Fairgrounds and open a new indoor recreation center if SPLOST is passed by Forsyth County voters this November.
Could a permanent roller coaster be built at the Cumming Fairgrounds? That's one idea of how to spend potential SPLOST funds
Latest
-
‘We feel like this is a cat and mouse game.’ Stakeholder group prepares to present mental health solutions to commissioners
-
Why commissioners are talking about building fewer houses around parts of Forsyth County
-
Will Forsyth County Commissioners adopt term limits?
-
Funds previously intended to build a mental health facility in Forsyth County reallocated for other uses