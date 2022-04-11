Council approves transfer of Cumming City Center to downtown development authority

Higgins said having the DDA – a group appointed by the city council that includes Councilman Jason Evans, landowners and business owners in the city – over the city center would create a layer of protection for the city from lawsuits and the authority would supervise, direct and execute leases, manage personnel, perform maintenance as needed, execute contracts for goods and services and collect and remit funds, including rent, to the city in exchange for the transfer of property.

“The city center can be more efficiently managed through an authority pursuant to the powers it has under state law, including leasing authority and future development,” Higgins said.

Rather than transferring the property to another group, city leaders likened the move to businesses having multiple entities.

Attorney Jonah Howell, with City Attorney Kevin Tallant’s office, said “the DDA is really acting more like a landlord in this situation or almost a property management company, in a way, where they’re going to be acting as the person who is directly involved with collecting monies from a tenant and bringing that money back over for the city to make payments,” he said.

Another reason for the DDA taking over is state law prohibits local governments from signing leases or agreements for more than a year, while no such restriction is in place for authorities.

Higgins said, under the agreement, he and city staff will still be involved in operations of the city center and things needing to be approved by the authority will be brought to the group’s meetings.

“We would take it to the DDA for final approval just like when we’re doing a project here, I’ll bring it [to the city council] for your final approval,” he said. “A lot of the groundwork is done at staff level.”

The $10 million from the promissory note will be used to finish construction of the city center, and when the amount is paid, the authority will transfer the property back to the city for $1.

Ledbetter, the only council member to oppose the change, said she felt it would remove power from the city council.

“I just don’t understand why we’re taking all of the influence in this away from the city council and giving it to a group of people that I don’t really know,” she said.

The Cumming City Center, which is undergoing construction as tenants sign contracts for the space, is a planned development that will feature more than a dozen restaurants, more than 120,000 square feet of commercial uses and amenities including a miniature golf course, a boardwalk, trails, a fountain, an amphitheater and more on 75 acres on Canton Highway.