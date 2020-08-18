County approves additional $400,000 for November General Election

Some extra funding is coming to the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registration and Elections for new positions, advanced voting sites and technology ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.



During a recent work session, county commissioners voted 4-0, with District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent recused, to approve $400,000 in a pair of motions to help with the November election.

“The majority of operating expenses listed are the result of adding advance voting locations,” Mandi Smith, director of the voter registrations and elections department, told commissioners.