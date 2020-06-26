County begins process to remove burned Sharon schoolhouse

Forsyth County Commissioners took action to start the process for removing a former schoolhouse that was destroyed in a 2018 fire and several other nuisance structures in the county.

Commissioners decided at a work session on Tuesday, where they voted unanimously to begin the legal process to remove the building at 3594 Old Atlanta Road through the county’s structure nuisance code.

“This commonly was known as the old schoolhouse,” said Steve Zaring, the county’s director of code enforcement. “It was a structure fire Feb. 2, 2018, turned out to be an arson. We had some… differences with the property owner and the property custodian about getting the cleanup. They did remove their trash and debris from outside the structure, but there has been absolutely no movement, as you can see.”