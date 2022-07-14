County, city take steps toward T-SPLOST referendum

Leaders with the city of Cumming and Forsyth County met this week as part of the process for a potential 1-cent transportation sales tax.
On Monday, July 11, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and Cumming City Council hosted a brief joint meeting, where the commissioner voted 4-0, with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper absent – to allow the county’s legal counsel to deliver a proposed agreement for projects and distribution of funds from a proposed transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or T-SPLOST, which would have to be approved by voters in November’s election.
“The way that T-SPLOST is set up, you have to call the election 90 days prior to the election date,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner, when asked about the process. “Thirty days prior to that, you have to have this meeting, then you have to give any cities in your jurisdiction notice of this meeting 10 days prior.
“This meeting is more of a check-the-box to meet state law and to notify the public and the boards that this is moving forward.”
Tanner said the agreement has not been drafted but he and City Administrator Phil Higgins had been in contact about projects and county staff “had no issue with any of their project requests nor the priority that they gave it to us in.”
Tanner said over the next 30 days, both city and county staff will work with their attorneys to prepare an agreement that will require approval from the city council and commissioners.
“We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the process with Forsyth County on this, and we recognize that T-SPLOST is a great way to fund these road projects that are so desperately needed in our community,” Higgins said.
Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter, Councilman Joey Cochran and Higgins attended the meeting on behalf of the city.
The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, was on the ballot in July 2012 and failed to pass.
While previous SPLOST have been used to help fund transportation projects, the county and city do not currently have a T-SPLOST in place.
No projects or amount of money expected to be raised were discussed in the meeting, though officials previously said T-SPLOST could generate more than $50 million annually for road projects at the county’s current population.