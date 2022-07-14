County, city take steps toward T-SPLOST referendum

Leaders with the city of Cumming and Forsyth County met this week as part of the process for a potential 1-cent transportation sales tax.

On Monday, July 11, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and Cumming City Council hosted a brief joint meeting, where the commissioner voted 4-0, with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper absent – to allow the county’s legal counsel to deliver a proposed agreement for projects and distribution of funds from a proposed transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or T-SPLOST, which would have to be approved by voters in November’s election.

“The way that T-SPLOST is set up, you have to call the election 90 days prior to the election date,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner, when asked about the process. “Thirty days prior to that, you have to have this meeting, then you have to give any cities in your jurisdiction notice of this meeting 10 days prior.

“This meeting is more of a check-the-box to meet state law and to notify the public and the boards that this is moving forward.”