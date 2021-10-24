County hires Kevin Rice to manage ADA Compliance

Forsyth County Department of Public Facilities has hired Kevin Rice to serve in the newly created position of ADA Coordinator.

As the ADA coordinator, Rice will oversee the county’s ADA Program by developing and implementing policies and procedures for ADA Compliance, developing and providing training programs regarding disability access, rights and responsibilities, according to a news release.

He will also provide guidance and assistance to county departments by addressing and implementing ADA accommodations related to both employee accommodations and accessibility to County facilities and services.

“We are excited to have Kevin here to ensure Forsyth County facilities are accessible for all,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “He brings years of valuable experience that we are excited to utilize as we move forward as a County.”

Before entering this position, Rice was the ADA Coordinator for the City of Opelika, Alabama developing and implementing the city’s ADA Transition Plan. He also served as a senior inspector for a private firm providing inspection services for federal and Georgia Department of Transportation projects, according to the release.

Rice has also served in the United States Army for over 16 years, retiring in May 2016.