County Manager Kevin Tanner leaving Forsyth County, serving state health board

County Manager Kevin Tanner will be leaving Forsyth County to pursue a position as the head of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities in mid-December.

According to a press release from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp, Tanner’s appointment to the role follows Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement.

“Kevin Tanner is a capable and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to both the state and his community over more than three decades of public service,” Kemp said in the release. “It is thanks to his forward-thinking approach as head of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission that Georgia is now implementing meaningful improvements in how we address mental health. The department will be in good hands under his leadership.”