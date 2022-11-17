County Manager Kevin Tanner leaving Forsyth County, serving state health board

County Manager Kevin Tanner will be leaving Forsyth County to pursue a position as the head of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities in mid-December.
According to a press release from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp, Tanner’s appointment to the role follows Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement.
“Kevin Tanner is a capable and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to both the state and his community over more than three decades of public service,” Kemp said in the release. “It is thanks to his forward-thinking approach as head of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission that Georgia is now implementing meaningful improvements in how we address mental health. The department will be in good hands under his leadership.”
Tanner has served as the Forsyth County Manager since January 2021, working on issues that he is passionate about such as traffic and transportation.
“I would like to congratulate Kevin Tanner on his appointment as Commissioner of DBHDD,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John. “His keen interest and advocacy in the mental health space will serve him well in the new role, as will his ability to attract and evaluate talent.
“His tenure with the county has had a great impact on the organization, hiring good leadership and instilling confidence among staff,” John said. “His departure will be a loss, but the foundation he has laid will make the transition easier.”
Tanner has previously served as the county manager of Dawson County, has worked as a firefighter and a member of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, bringing his total time of service to the local community to more than 30 years.