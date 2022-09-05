County takes steps to buy land near Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road

A piece of land off Bald Ridge Marina Road could become a park following a decision at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.



County Attorney Ken Jarrard added an item to the agenda regarding the county purchasing property from Stevenson Asset Management Inc.

The board previously objected three times to annexation requests from the city of Cumming for the land on Bald Ridge Marina Road east of Ga. 400 and Costco.

In July, the annexation request was withdrawn by Gateway to Lanier, a developer that was looking to rezone the land from the county’s commercial business (CBD) and lake residential (LR) districts to the city’s multiple-family residential (R3) and highway business (HB) districts.

The request also included 183 single-family lots with a proposed density of 3.5 units per acre, 12.3 acres of open space, 1.62 acres of commercial development and a build-out of 2-3 years.

The land is an estimated 48.8 acres and according to the county’s agreement presented Thursday, the purchase price is $125,000 an acre. Based on the estimated total acreage, the total price could be $6,097,500.

The county will have a 90-day due diligence period where it can conduct environmental testing and “generally inspect” the property.



