Critical race theory, Big Tech on Georgia Senate GOP hit list

Critical-race theory and “Big Tech” will be top targets of Georgia Senate Republicans as the 2022 General Assembly session unfolds, Senate GOP leaders announced Tuesday.



The annual Senate Republican priorities list also will include cracking down on violent demonstrators.

“Despite unprecedented challenges and distractions over the past two years, I believe our Senate Republican Caucus has stayed focused on getting results and has embodied our belief in the caucus being, ‘real people solving real problems',” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton. “This session, I am encouraged by the common goals that have been previewed by members of both chambers.”

While Senate Republicans will join their GOP colleagues in the Georgia House of Representatives in backing legislation to ease gun restrictions and increase funding for mental health services, Senate Republicans also will push a four-part agenda of their own. The caucus has chosen one Republican senator to spearhead each of the items.

Shaming white students in Georgia by making them feel guilty over America’s racist past won’t be tolerated if Senate Republicans get their way. One Senate GOP priority will be to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in Georgia schools.

“We must stop divisive concepts from being taught in Georgia colleges and universities and seeping down into our K-12 schools – concepts that an overwhelming majority of Georgians outright reject,” said Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia. “We must ensure that no student is taught to feel guilty or ‘less than’ because of how they were born. Scapegoating and stereotyping are not acceptable teaching methods. Period.”



