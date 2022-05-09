Cumming changes waste pickup guidelines.

The City of Cumming has long provided waste pickup of large items to residents living inside the Cumming city limits.

City residents can leave bulky items such as furniture or old appliances curbside for pickup by city work crews.

As of Monday, May 9th, the city says these workers will no longer pick up mattresses. Other items already prohibited include paint, old tires and other hazardous items.



For a complete list of guidelines, including what is acceptable and where it can be placed, visit; https://www.cityofcumming.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/STREET-DEPARTMENT-GUIDELINE1-5.9.22.pdf

