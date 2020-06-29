Cumming City Center announces new logos, buy-a-brick program

The city of Cumming has debuted new logos for the Cumming City Center and new ways for the public to get involved with the project’s construction.

On Monday, city of Cumming officials announced two logos – an official logo and one for merchandise – and a buy-a-brick program, which will allow the public to purchase personalized bricks that will be incorporated into two prominent areas of the City Center.

“Working with graphic designers from Beeferman Design, our city team went through a fairly lengthy design process,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow said in a news release. “The designers took our team’s initial design thoughts and ideas, and from there they created about a dozen different looks for us to review over the course of several weeks before making the final decision.

“I think we landed on a logo design that conveys all the feelings that we wanted to express, not only in just the logo, but with the Cumming City Center itself. It harkens back to a simpler time, but also just looks really sharp and cool.”