Cumming City Center announces new logos, buy-a-brick program

The city of Cumming has debuted new logos for the Cumming City Center and new ways for the public to get involved with the project’s construction.
On Monday, city of Cumming officials announced two logos – an official logo and one for merchandise – and a buy-a-brick program, which will allow the public to purchase personalized bricks that will be incorporated into two prominent areas of the City Center.
“Working with graphic designers from Beeferman Design, our city team went through a fairly lengthy design process,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow said in a news release. “The designers took our team’s initial design thoughts and ideas, and from there they created about a dozen different looks for us to review over the course of several weeks before making the final decision.
“I think we landed on a logo design that conveys all the feelings that we wanted to express, not only in just the logo, but with the Cumming City Center itself. It harkens back to a simpler time, but also just looks really sharp and cool.”
The official logo will be in main areas of the City Center, including the entrance, amphitheater, building exteriors, murals and as a logo on letterheads, envelopes and business cards.
“The logo is going to fit in beautifully with the entire aesthetic of the City Center,” added Jennifer Archer, City Center Property Manager. “I think it’s something that our community can be proud of and that visitors to the City Center will remember.”
The “less formal” merchandise logo will be used for future promotional items such as t-shirts and mugs and “features a representation of Sawnee Mountain and utilizes a more modern font style than the official logo.”
For the buy-a-brick program, which is open to individuals, businesses and groups, city leaders teamed with Bricks R Us. The bricks will be placed on the walkways around the Plaza Fountain and the Park Fountain.
“Creation of the City Center is such an historic event for the City of Cumming that we wanted to give anyone in our community who is interested an opportunity to leave their mark - in a very literal and tangible way - on the City Center,” Brumbalow said.
The bricks are $50 each, which includes personalization of up to three lines with up to 18 characters, including spaces, per line. Per the release, the city “reserves the right to review and edit all text for appropriateness without notice to the purchaser.
“This is a great opportunity for so many different types of commemoration. Families can honor loved ones who are still here with us or who have already passed on; businesses, churches, and civic groups can get involved; even organizations like individual school sports teams, bands or clubs could take part,” Brumbalow said. “We really hope to have a great representation of our entire community involved with the brick program.”
Bricks can be easily purchased online at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/cummingcitycenter, by picking up an order form at Cumming City Hall or requesting an email of the order form Archer at jarcher@cityofcumming.net.
Forms must be returned with a check or money order – made payable to The City of Cumming, GA – in person or mailed to: Cumming City Hall, Attn: Jennifer Archer, 100 Main Street, Cumming, GA 30040
Less than 2,800 engraved bricks are available, and all orders and payments must be received by Sunday, Nov. 22