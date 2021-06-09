Cumming Fairgrounds will soon have a new place for people to gather

If everything goes according to plan, the Cumming Fairgrounds will have a new area for people to gather for this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival.

At a recent meeting of the Cumming City Council, members voted 5-0 to approve construction of a new pavilion near the bridge over Castleberry Road. The pavilion will be known as Lewis Ledbetter Overlook, in honor of the city’s longest-ever serving councilman who retired from office at the end of 2019.

At his final meeting, outgoing Cumming City Councilman Lewis Ledbetter, who did not seek re-election this year for the seat he has held since 1971, was honored by Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the city council by naming a future overlook adjacent to the new bridge over Castleberry Road “Lewis Ledbetter Overlook” and naming Ledbetter grand marshal of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival “as long as he wants to serve in that capacity.” - photo by Crystal Ledford “If you think back to when we built the bridge over Castleberry Road, we also built a ticket booth, for the fairgrounds, we had one more project in mind at the time, and that was a pavilion next to the ticket booth,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins. “We put that project off immediately because we had the fair coming in right behind the bridge being done.”

Higgins said the original plan was to resume construction of the pavilion in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant “everything kind of went haywire” and the project was pushed off again. He said the pavilion would be built “as soon as we can.

“Now, we are looking at the fair coming back in October, and it would surely be a good time to build this pavilion now,” he said. “We’re expecting the fair to be highly attended this fall.”

The pavilion will be located near the new ticket booth adjacent to the bridge.