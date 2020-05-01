Cumming's Memorial Day ceremony canceled due to COVID-19

The city of Cumming will not hold its annual Memorial Day event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials announced on Friday in a news release the event would be canceled “given the current public health threat associated with Covid-19.”

“While we are saddened to have to cancel this City of Cumming tradition for 2020, we are happy that we will still be able to honor our community’s fallen veterans later this year,” Crystal Ledford, public information assistant for the city, said in the release. “We have been in contact with representatives of American Legion Post 307, the presenter of this year’s Veterans Day event on Nov. 11, and they have graciously agreed to work with us to incorporate the dedication ceremony for new Avenue of Flags families into the Veterans Day event. This also allows some additional time for anyone interested in dedicating one of this year’s new flags to contact the City and make arrangements to do so.”

Since 1995, the city has added names to the Avenue of Flags, which is made up of flags dedicated by members of the community flown for soldiers in their family.

Along with the flag dedication, the events typically include a keynote speaker from a veteran, presentation of colors, singers, a rifle salute and dove release.