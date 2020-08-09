Development near Lambert, dangerous dog rules approved by BOC

A new development near Lambert High School and new rules for dangerous dogs were among issues that were approved at a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

All items were approved by a 5-0 vote unless otherwise noted.

United Office Holdings

A planned office, retail and restaurant development will be built near Lambert High School.

Commissioners approved rezoning 1.4 acres at 3499 and 3511 Old Atlanta Road from agricultural district (A1) to neighborhood shopping district (NS) for a 10,400 sq. ft. office/retail/restaurant establishment with 59 parking spaces.

According to plans submitted with the application, which are subject to change, the development, called the Old Atlanta Road Plaza, is planned to have 5,850 square feet for office uses, 3,150 square feet for restaurants and 1,400 square feet for retail shops.

The property had previously been part of a larger proposed development. Last year, plans were submitted by Argent Development Group, LLC to rezone 8.9 acres from A1 to commercial business district (CBD) for a commercial development with 72,235 square feet of total buildings, including a climate-controlled self-storage building with 10 parking spaces.

Developers said the property would be used for an orthodontic and dental business, which would be about 60% of the commercial use, and a potential restaurant and oncology business.

Animal Control Ordinance

During the meeting, commissioners also approved new changes to the county’s animal control ordinance related to dangerous dogs, including quarantining dangerous dogs with animal control.

Pointing to a recent mauling in a nearby county, Chairwoman Laura Semanson she wanted to make sure the county had one of the strongest sets of rules for owners, “that create an environment that creates a vicious dog or a dangerous dog.”

“Particularly, in my district, I’ve had some very specific issues that I don’t want to wait to have to explain to that parent that a child was mauled and there was nothing that could be done about it when people have reported that animal over and over again,” she said. “I want to be comforted that we are doing absolutely everything that we can to protect the public.”

If a dog is classified as dangerous, the owner must get an annual certificate from Forsyth County Animal Control saying they comply with certain restrictions for having a dangerous dog. The county can deny future certificates for noncompliance

The changes would also update definitions for suitable food, water, and adequate shelter; change the policy for animals in hot vehicles; give the ability to fine animal hoarders; and set policies for horses and other equines previously under the state Department of Agriculture.

The ordinance will also deal with rules for what happens when dogs or other animals are suspected of having rabies.