Divided Republicans, campaigns to factor in 2022 legislative session

Former Sen. David Perdue challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in an upcoming primary shows a significant divide in the Republican Party that could affect what legislation is discussed this session.

Local political experts said they expect legislators who are running for higher offices to focus on more “red meat” issues such as continued election reform, critical race theory and constitutional carry.

Someone of Perdue’s stature challenging a sitting governor in his own party is unprecedented in the modern era, said Charles Bullock, professor of political science at University of Georgia.

“Although the governor is not a member of the legislature, he is the biggest dog in the fight,” Bullock said. “So his being also challenged by a (Donald) Trump-endorsed candidate could well impact the kinds of legislation the governor proposes.”

This week, Kemp said he supported constitutional carry for firearms and some legislation has already been proposed that would loosen restrictions on carrying a handgun in public.

Gainesville Sen. Butch Miller is running against Sen. Burt Jones, R-Milner, who has received the former president’s stamp of approval. Miller and Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, are the only local legislators facing primary challenges. Barr is running for the 10th Congressional District, which does not include Hall County, and faces seven other Republican challengers after U.S. Rep. Jody Hice announced he would run for secretary of state.

Miller has said he isn’t concerned about the lack of support from Trump, and his campaign fundraising numbers from his last filing in June 2021 showed strong support with about $2 million raised. Campaign fundraising reports for Jones have yet to be released.

Miller has proposed legislation to get rid of ballot drop boxes and eliminate state income tax, and he has said recently that legislation regarding critical race theory would be a priority.

“By no means have I had anybody call me and say it’s being taught in Hall County,” he said. “But I have had discussions with folks all over the state about their concern about it.”



