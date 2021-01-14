Dolezal appointed chair of Senate Science and Technology Committee

In recent years, local leaders have pushed to make Forsyth County a technology hub in the state, and now, one of the county’s lawmakers will be leading one the Georgia General Assembly’s science and technology committees.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, District state Sen. Greg Dolezal was appointed as chairman of the state Senate Science and Technology Committee, where he previously served as vice chairman.

“As the technology around us continues to progress, it’s important that our state laws keep up with the changing times and adapt to meet current standards,” Dolezal said in a statement. “As one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the country, Georgia needs to continue to adapt its laws and regulations to fit the needs of the current economy and increase economic opportunities for those in the technology sector. I look forward to bringing my skills and experience in this field to work in this committee and I am excited to work with my fellow committee members to vet the bills assigned to our committee.”

Along with chairmanship, Dolezal will also serve as secretary of the Health and Human Services Committee and as a member of the Education and Youth, Government Oversight and Reapportionment and Redistricting committees.

“These committee chairs are uniquely qualified to develop real and lasting solutions aimed at building a better Georgia,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in a news release. “The Senate will continue to prioritize diligent committee work and sound public policy, and I look forward to working closely with each one of our chairs, and their committee members, as we work to enact policies that advance both the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”