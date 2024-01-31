Efforts of local legislators have led to the State Senate passing a bill focused on investigating allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and misuse of public funds made against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Dolezal’s bill to investigate DA Fani Willis moves to next phase
Latest
-
When the Board of Commissioners will take the next steps regarding The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
When Board of Commissioners will discuss possibility of 100% hand recount of 2024 election ballots
-
How Forsyth County could get more money from local hotels and what it would be used for
-
‘We’re building an administrative services building… not building a commissioner building.” County manager addresses concerns regarding $114M new campus