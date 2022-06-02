Duncan appoints HBCUs study committee

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is forming a Senate study committee to look for ways to foster growth at Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and promote access to high-demand industries for the schools’ graduates.

The Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation and Technology at Historically Black Colleges and Universities will include four Senate Democrats and one Republican. As lieutenant governor, Duncan serves as president of the Senate.

“Georgia’s recognition as a leader in workforce diversity would not be possible without the support of the state’s HBCUs, which produce top-notch graduates that go on to serve as leaders in their respective industries,” Duncan said Wednesday.

“This committee will play a vital role in ensuring the Peach State has the necessary infrastructure to promote and retain the talents of HBCUs and their graduates.”



