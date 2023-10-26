A federal judge Thursday rejected both the congressional and legislative redistricting maps Georgia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly drew two years ago and ordered new maps prepared in time for next year’s elections.
Federal judge tosses Georgia redistricting maps; Kemp calls special session
