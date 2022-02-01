First responders PTSD bill gets first airing in Georgia House

ATLANTA – Letting first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, collect workers’ compensation to pay for their treatment would ensure mental illness is treated the same as physical injury, supporters told Georgia lawmakers last week.



Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville But the fate of HouseBill 855 remained uncertain after Rep. Bill Werkheiser, R-Glennville, chairman of the House Industry & Labor Committee, announced he would refer it for vetting to a 110-member council that advises the State Board of Workers’ Compensation.

The committee discussed the legislation for more than 90 minutes without voting on it, hearing emotional testimony from first responders who have suffered PTSD.

Sponsored by Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, the bill was inspired by Ashley Wilson, a Gwinnett County police officer struck by PTSD after her partner was shot multiple times and died in her arms.

“I went from being a triathlete to someone who struggled to get off the couch and brush my teeth,” she told the committee.

Wilson ended up spending more than $20,000 and using up hours of leave time to get treatment.

But other supporters of Kennard’s bill said many first responders with PTSD don’t get help because Georgia’s workers’ comp law doesn’t cover PTSD unless accompanied by a physical injury, and they can’t afford the cost of treatment.



