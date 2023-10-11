Dozens of Forsyth County residents are returning to the United States from Israel after being stuck in the country following the attacks by Hamas, which began on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Florida Congressman helps Forsyth County residents leave Israel after Hamas attacks
