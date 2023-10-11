By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Florida Congressman helps Forsyth County residents leave Israel after Hamas attacks
10132023 ISRAEL FORSYTH 2.jpg
From left, StonePoint Church Lead Pastor Todd Cox, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills and Judie Paxton, Cox’s mother, pose for a photo after Mills came to Israel to help the group return to the United States. Photos submitted to the Forsyth County News.
Dozens of Forsyth County residents are returning to the United States from Israel after being stuck in the country following the attacks by Hamas, which began on Saturday, Oct. 7.