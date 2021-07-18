‘Flynn Wall—ever heard of it?’ Commissioners enter into agreement to fix wall at shopping center

“Flynn Wall — ever heard of it?”



Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard asked the board as the final item on the BOC’s work session agenda appeared. The item in question was a settlement agreement between the county and Hayward Baker in an effort to make the wall that crumbled in 2017 “aesthetically attractive.”

Flynn Wall is located at the entrance of the Publix Super Markets at The Village at Flynn Crossing at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Windward Parkway. According to a previous story, the bricks on the wall “crumbled off the day after a heavy storm” in April of 2017, leaving a hole in the structure.

On Tuesday, July 13, Jarrard told the board that the wall has since been reviewed “extensively” and he felt “very comfortable” to declare it as a “structurally sound wall.”

“We have certifications from engineers that say it’s structurally sound,” Jarrard said.



