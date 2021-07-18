‘Flynn Wall—ever heard of it?’ Commissioners enter into agreement to fix wall at shopping center

“Flynn Wall — ever heard of it?”
Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard asked the board as the final item on the BOC’s work session agenda appeared. The item in question was a settlement agreement between the county and Hayward Baker in an effort to make the wall that crumbled in 2017 “aesthetically attractive.”
Flynn Wall is located at the entrance of the Publix Super Markets at The Village at Flynn Crossing at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Windward Parkway. According to a previous story, the bricks on the wall “crumbled off the day after a heavy storm” in April of 2017, leaving a hole in the structure.
On Tuesday, July 13, Jarrard told the board that the wall has since been reviewed “extensively” and he felt “very comfortable” to declare it as a “structurally sound wall.”
“We have certifications from engineers that say it’s structurally sound,” Jarrard said.
In an effort to “settle all disputes” surrounding the wall, commissioners voted to enter into a settlement agreement with Hayward Baker that pertains to two things.
The first is that the county has a retainage of $41,597.82 that it has held from Hayward Baker. If the agreement is met by the contractors, the county will “release the retainage upon the coating of that wall.”
The coating is a flexible stucco that will help “get the wall looking good” and allow both parties involved in the dispute to “move on.”
“We’re calling it the aesthetic wall repair,” Jarrard said.
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson joked about possibly putting a mural of the commissioners that have been involved in the Flynn Wall dispute on the wall.
“That’s kind of smart right there,” District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said. “I like that. That’s funny.”
“We talked about having some sort of art project on there,” Jarrard agreed.
However, Jarrard said that the wall would likely be coated in a neutral color to keep in line with the standards of the area.
Commissioners approved the settlement agreement with a unanimous vote of 4-0 with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper absent.