FoCo Chamber president joins Bourdeaux’s COVID-19 task force

James McCoy, president of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, has been tapped for an advisory committee for Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Bourdeaux, who was elected in November, announced in a release on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that she had put together “a group of 18 experts from diverse backgrounds” including business leaders, health care and public health professionals, elected officials and school board members.

"As one of my first actions in Congress, I am assembling a COVID-19 task force of Georgians from a wide range of backgrounds so we can hit the ground running to get our arms around this deadly pandemic," said Rep. Bourdeaux. "As a country, we're nearing the horrific milestone of 375,000 lives taken by this disease. Georgia's hospitals are at capacity, forcing patients to wait for care sitting in hallways while our exhausted health care workers scramble to treat them. It is my top priority to get COVID-19 under control, and I'm glad to have this task force working alongside me to address the urgent needs here in our district."

Bourdeaux said the task force would give information “to tackle the pressing pandemic issues Georgians are facing, from vaccine distribution to safely reopening schools.”

“I am grateful to Congresswoman Bordeaux and her staff for assembling the task force. She clearly is interested in getting a solid understanding of the impact of COVID-19 in the area,” McCoy said. “We had an engaging and open conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on business community and other segments of the community. I look forward to working with Congresswoman Bordeaux and the other members of the task force.”

Along with McCoy, other members of the task force include: President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber Nick Masino, President of the Gwinnett County Association of Educators Brian Westlake District 48 state Sen. Michelle Au, District Health Director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties Dr. Audrey Arona, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, District 101 state Rep. Sam Park and District 106 state Rep. Rebecca Mitchell.