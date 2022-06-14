Former U.S. Attorney Pak testifies before Jan. 6 committee

A surveillance video then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer played for Georgia lawmakers in December 2020 purportedly revealing ballot-counting irregularities at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena showed nothing illegal, former U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak told a congressional committee Monday.

Testifying on the second day of hearings before the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Pak said his office investigated the video at the request of then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

The request came one day after former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, played the video during a state Senate hearing on alleged voter fraud during Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“We found that the suitcase full of ballots … being seen pulled from under a table was actually an official lockbox where ballots were kept safe,” Pak testified. “Nothing irregular happened in the counting [of votes], and the allegations made by Mr. Giuliani were false.”



