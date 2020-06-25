Forsyth BOC approves resolution in support of law enforcement

Forsyth County Commissioners took a stand for law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels at a work session on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution to proclaim their support for law enforcement at all levels.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said during the meeting the resolution acknowledged “that we support our local, state and federal law enforcement, that they work in extremely and extraordinarily difficult situations, and we wish, as a county collectively, to send a formal acknowledgment of our support for them and appreciation for what they do to enforce the rule of law, obviously in a challenging environment.”

Commissioners had previously discussed adopting the resolution, as proposed by District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown, at the regular meeting on Thursday, June 18 before moving it to Tuesday’s meeting to allow Jarrard to draft the resolution.

The resolution stated that the BOC is “grateful that in the United States, our law enforcement officers are subject to, and guided by, the rule of law” and “believes that the vast majority of law enforcement officers are conscientious, civic-minded professionals, that strive for excellence in their service to the community.”

It also recognizes the “approximately 800,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States, with more than 600 local law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia” and calls Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office the “fourth-largest full-service sheriff’s office” in the state.