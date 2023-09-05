Forsyth County Board of Elections member sworn in for new term despite silent protest Joel Natt being sworn in to a third term on the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections. - photo by Daniel Dotson The swearing in of two Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections (BRE) members drew silent protest during a BRE meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Latest Sewer spill reported in south Forsyth neighborhood Why Forsyth Republicans are pushing to replace their representative on the Board of Elections Forsyth County Government, CFO part ways Cumming Police Dept. forms partnership to help officers attend college at a discounted tuition