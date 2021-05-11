Forsyth County CFO David Gruen retires after a more than a decade

Following nearly 11 years with Forsyth County government, Chief Financial Officer David Gruen retired on April 23, and was recognized by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for his service on May 6.

“Dave helped guide the county’s finances out of the economic downturn when he joined us in 2010 and he has been a key component in making Forsyth County what it is today,” said Cindy Jones Mills, chairwoman and District 4 Commissioner. “He has kept Forsyth County taxpayers in mind with his financial management and for that, we are grateful. We wish him well in retirement.”

Gruen joined Forsyth County as the County’s first director of finance/controller in late 2010. He then was named Chief Financial Officer in 2014.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Dave for his dedication and service to Forsyth County for the past decade,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “His leadership and management of finances will be felt for many years to come.”



