Forsyth County CFO David Gruen retires after a more than a decade

Following nearly 11 years with Forsyth County government, Chief Financial Officer David Gruen retired on April 23, and was recognized by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for his service on May 6.
“Dave helped guide the county’s finances out of the economic downturn when he joined us in 2010 and he has been a key component in making Forsyth County what it is today,” said Cindy Jones Mills, chairwoman and District 4 Commissioner. “He has kept Forsyth County taxpayers in mind with his financial management and for that, we are grateful. We wish him well in retirement.”
Gruen joined Forsyth County as the County’s first director of finance/controller in late 2010. He then was named Chief Financial Officer in 2014.
“I would like to express my appreciation to Dave for his dedication and service to Forsyth County for the past decade,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “His leadership and management of finances will be felt for many years to come.”
During Gruen’s tenure, he helped increase the county’s credit rating to AAA with three rating agencies, led the county to refund county bonds for savings of over $20 million in interest through the term of the bonds, created a new grant policy and process to bring in millions of dollars in new grants, and setup a countywide Capital Improvement Program among many other highlights of note.
Gruen was recognized by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department for his many years of service.
“When I became sheriff, one of the things I wanted to do was find efficiency,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “One of the things I wanted to do was work closer with the county and more openly with the county, and … we found our champion in Dave Gruen.”
Freeman said that Gruen was “instrumental” in helping save taxpayer money and “find a way to have a cooperative spirit with every person that he [worked] with.”
Fire Chief Barry Head also gave his kudos to Gruen, congratulating him on his retirement.
“It’s often said that if you have a goal without a plan, it’s no more than a dream,” Head said. “And we’ve had a lot of dreams over the last few years that would have been just that if it hadn’t been for Dave’s guidance and cooperation.”